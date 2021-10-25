Southwest Charlotte standoff enters second day as police work toward resolution

This article has 255 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 16 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For more than 16 hours, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have been on the scene of a standoff in southwest Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, it started around noon Sunday at a home on Prideland Court right off Tryon Street near Lake Wylie Elementary.

Early Monday morning, portions of Tryon Street are closed to allow for first responders on scene. That will change how residents are able to get to work or school if they live or work in the area.

The identity of the person at the center of this standoff is still not known. CMPD officers said they are hoping to have a resolution by dawn Monday and that police are taking their time to help the “person in distress.”

WBTV knows that CMPD has been in contact with the person in the home, but police have not said if it’s a man or a woman.

Authorities said they were called to the home around 12 p.m. Oct. 24, but have not said what, specifically, they were responding to.

Massive response from police here on Prideland Court/South Tryon Street in #Charlotte.@CMPD has only said someone is barricaded in this neighborhood.



Neighbors said they didn’t know what was happening, but they certainly didn’t expect this.

“I thought there was a giant wreck at first, when I came down here. I just thought there was some giant wreck and something was happening. I didn’t know what was happening because I could only see from my apartment,” one neighbor said.

School buses and heavier traffic could be seen around 5:30 a.m. Monday on Tryon Street. CMPD officials, in accordance with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, is asking all students for the Lions Gate neighborhood who typically get picked up by school buses will be picked up at two locations Monday:

South Tryon Street and Lions Mane Street

South Tryon Street and Erwin Road

CMPD, in accordance with CMS, is asking all students for the entire neighborhood of Lions Gate that typically get picked up by school buses to now be picked up at 2 locations:

1 - South Tryon and Lions mane Street

&

WBTV remains on the scene and will provide more information when available.

