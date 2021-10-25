NC DHHS Flu
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home. Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7, who had apparently been abandoned by adults.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child and three abandoned children have been found in an apartment.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home.

Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7.

The sheriff says it appears the surviving children had been abandoned by adults and were fending for each other.

The mother of the children and her boyfriend were later located and were being questioned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

