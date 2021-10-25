Rowan-Salisbury Schools launches Communications Ambassador Program

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Salisbury Schools is in the storytelling business, and more school leaders are getting involved. Rowan-Salisbury Schools recently launched a communications ambassador program to further the vision and mission of telling the #RSSExtraordinary story.

“Since taking the helm of the marketing and communications department for Rowan-Salisbury Schools, it has been my mission to further our marketing and communications reach through storytelling,” said Dr. Tracey Lewis, senior marketing and communications officer. “There are so many extraordinary things happening daily in our schools and across the school district; we wanted to make sure we were capturing these stories and sharing them with our entire school community.”

Each school and some departments have established communications ambassadors who will serve as the main point of contact for communications. Many ambassadors were already involved in storytelling in their respective schools and are now working with the marketing and communications team to learn tips and tricks to tell the RSS story more efficiently using social media, press releases and websites.

Some schools are so passionate about marketing and communications; they have marketing teams and student groups involved in storytelling as well. Communications ambassadors recently participated in their first professional learning session conducted by Forthright Advising, LLC, on October 13, 2021.

“It is our hope we will elevate all of our skill sets through our professional learning community of communications ambassadors and amplify our collective voice through storytelling all across the school system,” Lewis said.

Communications ambassadors are:

Bostian Elementary - Jennifer Roberson

Carson High - Bristol Glass and Lisa Simmerson

China Grove Elementary - Mandy Love and Lea Anne Thomas

China Grove Middle - Amanda Aldridge

Corriher-Lipe Middle - Whitney Jones and Colleen Young

East Rowan High - Joshua Mitchell

Erwin Middle - Merenda Brady

Granite Quarry Elementary - Julie Shull

Hanford Dole Elementary - Jillian Gersch and Jessica Rivas

Henderson Independent High - Jonathan Smith

Hurley Elementary - Marcela Puerta and Amber Roach

Isenberg Elementary - Amber Roach

Knollwood Elementary - Meredith Barbour

Knox Middle - Rebecca Glenn

Koontz Elementary - Aubrey Doane

Landis Elementary - Jessica Hathcock

Millbridge Elementary - Amy Stallings

Morgan Elementary - Kendel Cozart

Mt. Ulla Elementary - April McKee

North Rowan Elementary - Leanese Woods

North Rowan High - Calin Martin

North Rowan Middle - Maddie Burris and Rebecca Hunter

Overton Elementary - Alesha Roseman and Kristin Barrett

Rockwell Elementary - Sarah Cole

Rowan County Early College - Marian Hough and Antonio Threadgill

Salisbury High - Eden Sloop

Shive Elementary - Zac McClary and Julie Heilig

South Rowan High - Josh Mullis

Southeast Middle - Anne Hedrick

Summit Virtual Academy - Megan Smith

West Rowan Elementary - Ryane Prawel and Nicole Hales

West Rowan High - Kristi Miller and Lydia Richmond

West Rowan Middle - Carrie James

Exceptional Children - Dr. Sarah Brown

Career and Technical Education - Dominique Bates

