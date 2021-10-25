Rowan-Salisbury Schools launches Communications Ambassador Program
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Salisbury Schools is in the storytelling business, and more school leaders are getting involved. Rowan-Salisbury Schools recently launched a communications ambassador program to further the vision and mission of telling the #RSSExtraordinary story.
“Since taking the helm of the marketing and communications department for Rowan-Salisbury Schools, it has been my mission to further our marketing and communications reach through storytelling,” said Dr. Tracey Lewis, senior marketing and communications officer. “There are so many extraordinary things happening daily in our schools and across the school district; we wanted to make sure we were capturing these stories and sharing them with our entire school community.”
Each school and some departments have established communications ambassadors who will serve as the main point of contact for communications. Many ambassadors were already involved in storytelling in their respective schools and are now working with the marketing and communications team to learn tips and tricks to tell the RSS story more efficiently using social media, press releases and websites.
Some schools are so passionate about marketing and communications; they have marketing teams and student groups involved in storytelling as well. Communications ambassadors recently participated in their first professional learning session conducted by Forthright Advising, LLC, on October 13, 2021.
“It is our hope we will elevate all of our skill sets through our professional learning community of communications ambassadors and amplify our collective voice through storytelling all across the school system,” Lewis said.
Communications ambassadors are:
Bostian Elementary - Jennifer Roberson
Carson High - Bristol Glass and Lisa Simmerson
China Grove Elementary - Mandy Love and Lea Anne Thomas
China Grove Middle - Amanda Aldridge
Corriher-Lipe Middle - Whitney Jones and Colleen Young
East Rowan High - Joshua Mitchell
Erwin Middle - Merenda Brady
Granite Quarry Elementary - Julie Shull
Hanford Dole Elementary - Jillian Gersch and Jessica Rivas
Henderson Independent High - Jonathan Smith
Hurley Elementary - Marcela Puerta and Amber Roach
Isenberg Elementary - Amber Roach
Knollwood Elementary - Meredith Barbour
Knox Middle - Rebecca Glenn
Koontz Elementary - Aubrey Doane
Landis Elementary - Jessica Hathcock
Millbridge Elementary - Amy Stallings
Morgan Elementary - Kendel Cozart
Mt. Ulla Elementary - April McKee
North Rowan Elementary - Leanese Woods
North Rowan High - Calin Martin
North Rowan Middle - Maddie Burris and Rebecca Hunter
Overton Elementary - Alesha Roseman and Kristin Barrett
Rockwell Elementary - Sarah Cole
Rowan County Early College - Marian Hough and Antonio Threadgill
Salisbury High - Eden Sloop
Shive Elementary - Zac McClary and Julie Heilig
South Rowan High - Josh Mullis
Southeast Middle - Anne Hedrick
Summit Virtual Academy - Megan Smith
West Rowan Elementary - Ryane Prawel and Nicole Hales
West Rowan High - Kristi Miller and Lydia Richmond
West Rowan Middle - Carrie James
Exceptional Children - Dr. Sarah Brown
Career and Technical Education - Dominique Bates
