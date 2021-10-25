NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One killed, one critically injured in three-vehicle crash in Iredell County

Troopers said the driver of a Dodge Ram failed to yield the right-of-way while trying to turn left onto Pinnacle Drive from eastbound N.C. 150 and collided head-on with a westbound Kia Soul.
A three-vehicle crash on Saturday in Iredell County left one man dead and a woman critically...
A three-vehicle crash on Saturday in Iredell County left one man dead and a woman critically injured.(123RF)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 184 words with a read time of approximately 55 seconds.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and another person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in Iredell County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the driver of a Dodge Ram failed to yield the right-of-way while trying to turn left onto Pinnacle Drive from eastbound N.C. 150 and collided head-on with a westbound Kia Soul.

A 2013 Fiat 500 Abarth was also heading east and rear-ended the pickup truck after the initial crash, troopers said.

The driver of the Kia, 68-year-old Steve Eugene Huffman, of Claremont, died from his injuries while being taken to the hospital by EMS, according to the NCSHP.

A 70-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Kia was critically injured and taken by EMS to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, troopers said.

Both the driver of the Dodge and the driver of the Fiat were not injured in the crash, according to law enforcement.

Charges are pending following the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office, troopers said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Water crews are working to fix another water main break in uptown Charlotte.
Second water main breaks in Charlotte within a week
Orlando fire chief resigns citing Charlotte, North Carolina charges
Orlando fire chief resigns citing Charlotte, North Carolina charges
The standoff began around 12 p.m. Sunday.
Armed man fires weapon during southwest Charlotte standoff, police say
‘It was backed up so bad’: Large hole on I-40 overpass near Statesville creating traffic logjam
‘It was backed up so bad’: Large hole on I-40 overpass near Statesville creating traffic logjam
2 dead after man says he shot people who broke into NC home

Latest News

A car wound up on concrete barricades on Independence Boulevard in east Charlotte.
Car winds up on top of concrete barricades in east Charlotte
The N.C. Booze It and Lose It campaign starts Monday and runs through Halloween.
‘Just give the keys up’: NC’s ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign gets underway
Downed power lines have closed a part of South Boulevard in South End Charlotte Monday morning.
Downed power lines close part of South Blvd. in South End Charlotte
Downed power lines have closed a part of South Boulevard in South End Charlotte Monday morning.
Downed power lines close part of South Blvd. in South End Charlotte