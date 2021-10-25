One killed, one critically injured in three-vehicle crash in Iredell County

This article has 184 words with a read time of approximately 55 seconds.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and another person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in Iredell County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the driver of a Dodge Ram failed to yield the right-of-way while trying to turn left onto Pinnacle Drive from eastbound N.C. 150 and collided head-on with a westbound Kia Soul.

A 2013 Fiat 500 Abarth was also heading east and rear-ended the pickup truck after the initial crash, troopers said.

The driver of the Kia, 68-year-old Steve Eugene Huffman, of Claremont, died from his injuries while being taken to the hospital by EMS, according to the NCSHP.

A 70-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Kia was critically injured and taken by EMS to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, troopers said.

Both the driver of the Dodge and the driver of the Fiat were not injured in the crash, according to law enforcement.

Charges are pending following the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office, troopers said.

