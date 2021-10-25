Novant Health to begin offering Moderna and J&J booster shots for those eligible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Novant Health has announced that they will begin offering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters for those eligible beginning on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration signed off on the two booster vaccines, allowing them to join Pfizer for the distribution of booster shots.

According to the CDC, those currently eligible for the Moderna booster should be 65+ years and older, age 18+ who are at high risk of severe COVID-19, age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings, and must be at least six months following the second dose in the primary Moderna series. The booster is only a half dose of the first two shots.

Those eligible for the J&J boosters must be 18+ and older and at least two months following the first and only J&J primary dose. The booster is the same product as the first shot.

Pfizer boosters are available for those 65+ and older, or 18+ and older who live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, or work or live in high-risk settings. You must be six months following the second dose in the Pfizer-BiNTech primary series and it’s the same product as the first shot.

Following updated guidance from the FDA, eligible individuals can “mix and match” booster doses following completion of primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine.

Novant says they have administered over 565,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, which includes more than 285,000 fully vaccinated individuals. More than 24,000 booster doses have been administered for those eligible under previous emergency use authorizations updates.

They will accept eligible individuals by appointment only at the following locations:

Novant Health Medical Group – Hanes (196 Hanes Mall Circle, Winston-Salem, NC 27103) is open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Novant Health Medical Group – East Mecklenburg (6070 East Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28212) is open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Novant Health Medical Group – Huntersville (17220 Northcross Drive, Suite 110, Huntersville, NC 28078) is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Novant Health Medical Group – Salisbury (J.F. Hurley YMCA 828 Jake Alexander Blvd. W Salisbury, NC 28147) is open Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Select Novant Health primary care clinics

Retail pharmacies and others also will offer booster doses

If an individual is seeking a more convenient time or location they can visit the NCDHHS location finder, here.

You do not have to be a Novant Health patient to schedule.

As of Friday, 71 percent of all adults in North Carolina have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 66 percent are now fully vaccinated.

In South Carolina, 61 percent of everyone eligible has gotten one dose of the vaccine. More than 54 percent of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated.

As far as young children, some decisions could be made next week when it comes to making them eligible for the vaccine. Pfizer is the only company that has submitted a request for emergency use authorization for a vaccine for children aged between 5-11.

