Medic: 3 people shot in northeast Charlotte

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people have been shot in northeast Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to medic.

The shooting took place at 1700 Willow Haven Lane. Two people were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no other details at this time. WBTV is heading to the scene and will provide more details when available.

