NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man struck and killed by car while lying in roadway in west Charlotte

Death investigation
Death investigation(WYFF)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after being struck by a car while lying in the roadway in west Charlotte early Sunday morning, CMPD says.

At approximately 12:29 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at 3700 Queen City Drive.

27-year-old Cody Killian was found dead in the roadway after being hit by a 2004 Volvo. The vehicle had minor damage and the driver, 39-year-old Melissa Jett, stayed on the scene.

The investigation found that Jett was traveling north on Queen City Drive when she saw Killian lying in her travel lane. She attempted to avoid him but was unable to and hit him. Impairment was not a contributing factor for her. However, impairment is suspected for Killian, with toxicology test results pending.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orlando fire chief resigns citing Charlotte, North Carolina charges
Orlando fire chief resigns citing Charlotte, North Carolina charges
Charlotte Water crews are working to fix another water main break in uptown Charlotte.
Second water main breaks in Charlotte within a week
‘It was backed up so bad’: Large hole on I-40 overpass near Statesville creating traffic logjam
‘It was backed up so bad’: Large hole on I-40 overpass near Statesville creating traffic logjam
Charlotte resident Jean Kreisher is still trying to handle damage control after her expensive...
Woman says car was broken into at south Charlotte tennis club, police warn public not to leave expensive belongings in cars
About 10,000 EnergyUnited customers were in the dark Saturday morning due to a squirrel in the...
Squirrel causes major power outage around Huntersville, Cornelius

Latest News

SWAT standoff southwest Charlotte
CMPD SWAT team responding to barricaded suspect in southwest Charlotte neighborhood
Haas drive Nikita Mazepin competing in the US Grand Prix on Sunday.
Only American-based F1 team runs US Grand Prix in Texas; Verstappen gets the win
Richard Alexander Mundy
Authorities locate NC inmate who walked off work detail, stole dump truck
In this photo released by the Colombian presidential press office, the country’s most wanted...
Colombia’s most wanted drug lord captured in jungle raid