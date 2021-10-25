Man struck and killed by car while lying in roadway in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after being struck by a car while lying in the roadway in west Charlotte early Sunday morning, CMPD says.

At approximately 12:29 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at 3700 Queen City Drive.

27-year-old Cody Killian was found dead in the roadway after being hit by a 2004 Volvo. The vehicle had minor damage and the driver, 39-year-old Melissa Jett, stayed on the scene.

The investigation found that Jett was traveling north on Queen City Drive when she saw Killian lying in her travel lane. She attempted to avoid him but was unable to and hit him. Impairment was not a contributing factor for her. However, impairment is suspected for Killian, with toxicology test results pending.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

