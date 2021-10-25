NC DHHS Flu
Man serving overseas with U.S. Army charged with grandparents’ murder in SC

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A man serving overseas in the U.S. Army has been arrested and charged with the 2020 murder of grandparents in Chester County, authorities said.

According to Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey, 24-year-old Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott, of Columbia, S.C., is charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On June 21, 2020, Chester County deputies were called to a home on Doe Street in Richburg, where the bodies of 61-year-old Gene Rogers and 78-year-old Billie Rogers were found, authorities said.

On Oct. 21 of this year, the Chester County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Scott with the murders, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Within hours of the arrest orders being signed, the U.S. Army was notified and Scott, who was serving in Germany, was taken into custody by military police, authorities said.

On Oct. 23, Scott was transferred into the custody of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office by military police once he arrived at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, according to law enforcement.

He is currently being held in the Chester County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, deputies said.

