Knox Middle School students get hands in the soil

Happy Roots and Communities In Schools are partners with Knox in this project.
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students at Knox Middle School in Salisbury have been getting their hands in the soil lately, and it’s all for their benefit.

Communities in Schools and Happy Roots have partnered with a group of students to start a gardening and sustainability club at Knox Middle.

The students are learning how to plant, protect and grow fruits, vegetables and flowers.  These students have worked hard to clean up the green house and garden beds.

Knox now has a garden full of vegetables waiting to grow.

