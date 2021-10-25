NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Just give the keys up’: NC’s ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign gets underway

State transportation officials say 33 people died and 83 were seriously injured last October in alcohol-related crashes.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 236 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 10 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s less than a week away from Halloween, a time police and troopers say is particularly dangerous due to drunk drivers.

That’s why the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program is ramping up its eyes and ears on the roads with the “Booze it and Lose it” campaign.

The campaign starts Monday and goes through Halloween on Oct. 31.

State transportation officials say 33 people died and 83 were seriously injured last October in alcohol-related crashes.

In all of 2020, a total of 435 people were killed and 908 seriously injured in alcohol-related crashes.

Organizers of the state’s highway safety program is saying think before you drink and drive; it can have serious and life-threatening consequences.

Matt Stokes attended the Mothers Against Drunk Driving walk in Charlotte this weekend. It’s an event to also spread awareness and educate about impaired driving.

Stokes says the issue is often overlooked.

“I’m in college and I know young kids think they’re invincible. Even adults too, but you’re not,” Stokes said. “One sip of alcohol is enough. You need to give your keys up, just because it’s something I didn’t think would happen to me happened to me, and now I have to live with that every day and it’s just tough. You’re not too tough to ask your friends for help. Just give the keys up.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Water crews are working to fix another water main break in uptown Charlotte.
Second water main breaks in Charlotte within a week
Orlando fire chief resigns citing Charlotte, North Carolina charges
Orlando fire chief resigns citing Charlotte, North Carolina charges
The standoff began around 12 p.m. Sunday.
Armed man fires weapon during southwest Charlotte standoff, police say
‘It was backed up so bad’: Large hole on I-40 overpass near Statesville creating traffic logjam
‘It was backed up so bad’: Large hole on I-40 overpass near Statesville creating traffic logjam
2 dead after man says he shot people who broke into NC home

Latest News

Downed power lines have closed a part of South Boulevard in South End Charlotte Monday morning.
Downed power lines close part of South Blvd. in South End Charlotte
Downed power lines have closed a part of South Boulevard in South End Charlotte Monday morning.
Downed power lines close part of South Blvd. in South End Charlotte
A piece of concrete fell from the I-40 West overpass near Statesville on Friday, creating a...
I-40 West near Statesville reopens after large hole on overpass repaired
A piece of concrete fell from the I-40 West overpass near Statesville on Friday, creating a...
I-40 West near Statesville reopens after large hole on overpass repaired