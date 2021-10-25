‘Just give the keys up’: NC’s ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign gets underway

This article has 236 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 10 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s less than a week away from Halloween, a time police and troopers say is particularly dangerous due to drunk drivers.

That’s why the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program is ramping up its eyes and ears on the roads with the “Booze it and Lose it” campaign.

The campaign starts Monday and goes through Halloween on Oct. 31.

The “Booze it & lose it” campaign starts today! #boozeitandloseit @NCSHP @NCDOT_Charlotte @MADDOnline



I’m live this morning — I’ll let you know why officials want more eyes & ears on the road ahead of Halloween 🚗🚙 pic.twitter.com/NZeN9N6B3k — Nikki Hauser (@NikkiHauser) October 25, 2021

State transportation officials say 33 people died and 83 were seriously injured last October in alcohol-related crashes.

In all of 2020, a total of 435 people were killed and 908 seriously injured in alcohol-related crashes.

Organizers of the state’s highway safety program is saying think before you drink and drive; it can have serious and life-threatening consequences.

Matt Stokes attended the Mothers Against Drunk Driving walk in Charlotte this weekend. It’s an event to also spread awareness and educate about impaired driving.

Stokes says the issue is often overlooked.

“I’m in college and I know young kids think they’re invincible. Even adults too, but you’re not,” Stokes said. “One sip of alcohol is enough. You need to give your keys up, just because it’s something I didn’t think would happen to me happened to me, and now I have to live with that every day and it’s just tough. You’re not too tough to ask your friends for help. Just give the keys up.”

