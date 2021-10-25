I-40 West near Statesville reopens after large hole on overpass repaired

This article has 160 words with a read time of approximately 48 seconds.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Both lanes of Interstate 40 West near Statesville are back open Monday morning following emergency repairs.

A portion of the interstate was repaired after transportation officials said a large piece of concrete fell from the overpass on Friday. The road was closed near the Old Mountain Road exit.

Related: ‘It was backed up so bad’: Large hole on I-40 overpass near Statesville creating traffic logjam

The North Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted out the I-40 West update around 5:19 a.m. Monday. DOT officials also confirmed with WBTV that the lanes had reopened.

Both lanes of I-40 West near Statesville are now open. — NCDOT I-40 (@NCDOT_I40) October 25, 2021

Sky3 flew over the bridge Friday as crews were surveying the large hole in the middle of the highway.

On Saturday, drivers in the area described the traffic.

“Not as bad today as it was yesterday,” said Kenneth Davis, who lives nearby. “Yesterday was extremely bad.”

Open lanes were replaced with traffic cones and signs after officials say a piece of concrete fell, creating a large hole in the overpass and a logjam of cars.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.