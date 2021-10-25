Halloween 2021: Your guide to trick-or-treating in the area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Who doesn’t love Halloween? The leaves are changing, the temperatures are falling, and, of course, there’s candy.

Looking for areas to trick or treat in can be stressful but fret not: WBTV has you covered.

First, let’s see what the weather will look like:

Now, where to go?

WBTV has a 22-county viewing area and we’re working hard to continue updating this list with options for families across the area. For the sake of space, church trunk or treats are not included on this list. Check with your preferred house of worship if you’re interested in attending.

From our family to yours, Happy Halloween. 🎃

MECKLENBURG COUNTY

Charlotte

🍬Haunted Halloween Festival at The Boss Boxx: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, 9147 Trinity Road. A costume contest for kids and adults will be held. More than 30 vendors will be on-site offering their goods. Guests can also expect live music, food trucks, a D.J., and trick-or-treating.

🍬Maker’s Market CLT Spooky Fest: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Tip Top Daily Market, 2902 The Plaza. Who said Halloween is just for kids? Children can come in and get their candy, but there will also be 20 local vendors on site offering sales, food, seasonal brews, and there will be a costume contest.

🍬Morrison Family YMCA Trunk or Treat: 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, 9405 Bryant Farms Road. The front parking lot will be filled with games, food, and spooky cars and costumes. There will be a contest for the best-decorated trunk. Front parking lot

🍬Trunk or Treat Fall Festival: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, 8823 Albemarle Road. Photo opportunities will be available. Food vendors will be on site. Be sure to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Cornelius

🍬Burn Boot Camp Trunk or Treat: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, 17036 Kenton Drive. The boot camp is offering family-friendly games, prizes and food from local vendors.

🍬Halloween Treat Trail: 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Bailey Road Park. Pick one of two sessions for your child to trick-or-treat at local businesses and get pre-packaged, but-free candy. Games, activities, a photo area and homemade scarecrows will round out this event for kids 12 and younger.

Huntersville

🍬Birkdale Village’s inaugural Treat-or-Treating Experience:10 a.m.-noon Saturday, 8712 Lindholm Drive, Huntersville. Kids of all ages are invited to dress up and stop by for the area’s first trick-or-treating event.

🍬Halloween in Huntersville: 4-7 p.m., Huntersville Athletic Park, 11720 Verhoeff Drive. This free festival includes balloon twisters, airbrush tattoos, games, local craft vendors, and costume contests with food and drink for sale.

Matthews

🍬Independence Harley-Davidson Trick or Treat: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 9205 E. Independence Blvd. In addition to grabbing some candy, kids of all ages can take part in a costume contest at 3 p.m.

🍬Mac’s Speed Shop Matthews Trunk or Treat: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, 142 E. John St. Costumes are encouraged for this event.

Mint Hill

🍬Chestnut Arbor Trunk or Treat: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, 2945 Matthews Weddington Road. The shopping center’s tenants are coming together to bring some Halloween family fun. The driver with the best-decorated trunk will win a $100 gift card to Marios. There will be prizes for the best costume, too. Come expecting music and more.

ALEXANDER

Taylorsville

🍬S&S Roofing’s first Trick or Treating event: 2-6 p.m., 134 Bolick Lane. The staff at S&S Roofing are bringing a new trick or treat option to Taylorsville. Come by for candy and the chance

ANSON

Wadesboro

🍬Halloween Candy Trail: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, uptown. Families can travel through uptown Wadesboro visiting local businesses and collecting treats along the way.

ASHE

🍬County-wide treat map: The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office got together with county businesses to create an interactive map families can use to find safe spots for kids to collect their candies. Visit online at ashesheriff.com/news/halloween-drive-thru-map.

West Jefferson

🍬Town Trick or Treat: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, downtown. Come see what downtown West Jefferson has to offer, and grab some candy along the way.

AVERY

Banner Elk

🍬Trunk or Treat: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Historic Banner Elk School grounds. Called one of the most popular Halloween events in the High Country, families can come together for a safe trick-or-treating event the night before Halloween.

Beech Mountain

🍬Halloween Party & Trail or Treat: 6-7:30 and 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Buckeye Recreation Center, 1330 Pine Ridge Road. Come by and party like it’s October 31, but watch out for Zombies on the haunted trail!

Seven Devils

🍬Spooky Trunk or Treat: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Seven Devils Community Center, 1356 Seven Devils Road. Come by for candy bags and giveaways.

BURKE

Connelly Springs

🍬Trick or Treating at the Fire Department: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, 7270 George Hildebran School Road. The long-standing tradition of crews with the George Hildebran Fire & Rescue department continues but in light of COVID-19, this year’s event will be drive-thru.

Morganton

🍬Drive-Thru Trick or Treating: 5-8 p.m. Sunday, 2160 18 U.S. 64. Cruise by Chesterfield Fire Rescue for this drive-thru Halloween event.

Valdese

🍬Treats in the Streets: 4-6 p.m. Friday, Main Street. The town’s merchants will be free to give out candy to all the ghouls and goblins stopping by. There will also be a costume contest with prizes.

CABARRUS

Concord

🍬AutoBarn Classic Cars 2021 Fall Cruise-In and Trunk-or-Treat: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 325 McGill Ave. All makes and models are welcome at this cruise-in and trunk or treat event. There will be prizes for the best costume and vehicle, prizes, a D.J. and, of course, plenty of candy.

🍬Concord Mills “spooktacular lineup”: This weekend, 8111 Concord Mills Blvd. Stores throughout the mall will have a variety of spooky events going on through regular mall hours, including the annual Boo Bash from noon to 3 p.m.

🍬Lucky Factory Games Halloween Party and Trick or Treat: 3-7 p.m. Sunday, 305 McGill Ave NW. Enjoy Halloween game demonstrations, bingo, café specials, trick or treating, and unlimited game library access for $5 per person.

Kannapolis

🍬Sweet Street Trunk-or-Treat: 4-8 p.m. Sunday, 150 NC Research Campus Drive. Sweet Street is an annual, downtown-wide even in Kannapolis. Come for candy, stay for fun.

Harrisburg

🍬Trick or Treat in the Park: 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway. Admission for adults is free and admission for children is $3, which includes all they can play for games, inflatables and trick-or-treating. There will also be a costume contest and vendors onsite.

CATAWBA

Hickory

🍬Trick or Treat on Your Downtown Streets: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, downtown. The downtown farmers market will be the site of a scavenger hunt kickoff and trick or treat event for the whole family. Pick up your scavenger hunt card at the Hickory Downtown Development Association tent, along cider and spooky snacks. Visit locations throughout the town and enter to win a gift bag.

CLEVELAND

Shelby

🍬Tractor Treat: 5-9 p.m. Sunday, 3370 Bridges Dairy Rd, Shelby. Moooove on down to Shelby for a unique twist on Halloween. This all-ages event includes pedal tractor racing, a spooky cow, photo opportunities, antique tractors, and fried cheese.

🍬Trick or Treat with Cline’s: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Cline’s Nursery, 1901 Fallson Road, Shelby. All treats, no tricks. Come dress up and explore the nurseries to find special treats. Customers who come in costume will receive 10 percent off their purchase.

GASTON

Cherryville

🍬Little Monsters March: 10 a.m. Friday, downtown. Kids ages 8 and younger will gather at First Baptist Church and be led downtown by the Cherryville High School marching band. After, kids can join their parents for trick-or-treat fun through Main Street.

IREDELL

Mooresville

🍬Drive-Thru Trick or Treat: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Coddle Creek Venue, 153 Williford Road. Anyone is welcome to come to this drive-thru event. Organizers will give out candy, and accept canned foods to be taken to a local food bank.

Statesville

🍬Trick or Treat in Downtown Statesville: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, downtown. Kids 12 and younger can receive candy from participating businesses, so be sure to have your costumes out and ready!

Troutman

🍬Trails and Treats: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Troutman ESC Park, 338 North Ave. Come in costume to celebrate Halloween with area businesses and nonprofits in a safe way.

LINCOLN

Lincolnton

🍬Trick or Treat Drive-Thru: 5-7 p.m. Saturday through downtown. The event is only for kids ages 12 and younger. This is a strictly drive-thru event and no walk-ups will be allowed, in an effort to enforce social distancing.

RICHMOND

Rockingham

🍬Downtown Spooktacular: 4-6 p.m. downtown. Rockingham will be rockin with this free event Friday evening. Stop by for a little trick or treating, games and activities.

ROWAN

Landis

🍬Landis Fall Fest & Trunk or Treat: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, downtown. Looking for a mid-day event? Landis will have inflatables, a kid’s zone with rides and activities, craft vendors and food. An outdoor movie will start at dark.

Salisbury

🍬Halloween Fun Fest: 5 p.m. Saturday, downtown. You’re not gonna wanna miss this one. The night kicks off with trick or treating in downtown Salisbury. From there, check out the jack-o-lantern luminaries around town, The Soap Bubble Circus, Magic by Glen, and juggling by Mr. Pete Bogle. “Addams Family” will be screened around 7 p.m.

STANLY

Albemarle

🍬Trunk or Treat: 6-8 p.m. Friday, behind the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, S 2nd St. The annual event will this year include adoptable dogs looking for their forever home.

UNION

Marshville

🍬Trunk or Treat: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, 820 Park Drive. This year’s trunk or treat will be a drive-thru event at Marshville Municipal Park.

Wingate

🍬Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, 315 W. Elm St. The town will host a drive-thru event for kids to collect candy in a safe environment.

WATAUGA

Blowing Rock

🍬Halloween Festival: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, downtown Blowing Rock. Enjoy free activities throughout downtown, from park games to movies and more. And don’t forget about the Monster March, the town’s costume parade!

Boone

🍬Boone Boo: 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Watauga County Public Library, 140 Queen Street. This annual tradition is a way for kids to kickstart their trick or treating the night of Halloween. During the event, families can enjoy arts and crafts, games, and a costume parade before heading off to trick or treat through downtown (or their neighborhood of choice).

SOUTH CAROLINA

CHESTERFIELD

🍬NTCC Drive-Thru Trick or Treat: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Northeastern Technical College, 1201 Chesterfield Highway, Cheraw AND 815 S. Pearl St., Pageland. Everyone is invited to both campuses for a drive-thru trick or treat event.

LANCASTER

Lancaster

🍬 The Haunting at Old Hickory Road: 6 p.m. Sunday, 5036 Old Hickory Road, Lancaster. Come out for a full-on Halloween festival with a bounce house, games, costume contest and trick or treating.

YORK

Fort Mill

🍬Cabela’s Trick or Treat Parade: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, 1000 Cabelas Drive, Fort Mill, S.C. Kids are invited to stop by and be paraded throughout the store in costume and stop at different trick or treat stations. They’ll also have a say in naming this year’s best carved pumpkin throughout the departments.

Rock Hill

🍬Boo-HAHA: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Fountain Park, 300 E. Main St. The 38th annual BOO-HAHA, S.C.’s largest, free Halloween event, is here. There will be limited food and drinks for sale, costume contests, costumed guests, and trick or treating.

🍬Sistaz Hair and Accessories Trunk or Treat: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, 742 North Anderson Road. The whole family can come for games, a raffle, and more.

🍬Trunk or Treat: 8 p.m. Saturday, Emmett Scott Recreation Center, 801 Crawford Road. Did someone say dance party? In addition to the usual candy giveaway, there will be a dance contest with cash prize.

