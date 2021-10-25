FIRST ALERTS for late Monday, and Thursday into Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and storms are possible for Monday, mainly for the late afternoon and evening hours, with strong to severe storms possible. Damaging winds look to be the biggest threat, with isolated hail and a quick spin-up tornado possible. Drier weather returns for Tuesday and Wednesday, with another round of scattered rain possible Thursday into Friday.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, with cool overnight low temperatures in the upper 50s for Charlotte, and around 50 degrees for the mountains. A few spotty rain showers are possible.

Monday will be our warmest day of next week, with afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees. A cold front will move across the Carolinas late Monday into early Tuesday morning, bringing scattered rain showers and storms. Some storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds the biggest threat, along with isolated hail and/or a quick spin-up tornado.

Mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies develop for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the lower 70s in the piedmont. The NC mountains will be cooler, with spotty rain on Tuesday, and highs in the lower 50s; drier weather develops for the mountains on Wednesday, with lower 60s.

Another cold front will move across the Carolinas late Thursday into Friday, bringing another chance for scattered rain showers, and cooler temperatures. The best chance for scattered rain looks to begin Thursday afternoon and linger into Friday. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s for Thursday and lower 60s for Friday.

A few rain showers may linger into Saturday, with cool high temperatures in the lower 60s. Drier conditions are expected for Halloween Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Stay weather aware for Monday!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

