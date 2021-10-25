First Alert for late Monday afternoon, evening; more rain to follow Thursday into Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered showers and storms, primarily for the late afternoon and evening hours, are forecast for Monday, with one or two severe storms possible.

Stray shower risk for the morning hours

Scattered storms could be strong this evening

Much cooler for the rest of the week

More rain to follow Thursday into Friday

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Damaging winds look to be the biggest threat, with isolated hail and a quick spin-up tornado possible. Drier and much cooler weather returns for Tuesday and Wednesday, with another round of rain likely Thursday into Friday.

Today will be our warmest day of the week, with afternoon high temperatures around 80°. A cold front will move across the Carolinas late today into early Tuesday morning, bringing scattered showers and a couple of stronger thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe, with gusty winds the biggest threat. The threat of severe weather will be very much dependent on how much sunshine we may manage to break through the clouds today.

Scattered showers and storms, primarily for the late afternoon and evening hours, are forecast for Monday, with one or two severe storms possible. (Source: WBTV)

Skies will clear tonight as the front blows through taking the evening thundershowers with it. Lows will fall back to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Cooler and more seasonable temperatures, along with plenty of sunshine, are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs close to 70°.

Another, potentially more important storms system will approach and then move across the Carolinas late Thursday into Friday, bringing the likelihood for more rain and substantially cooler temperatures. The best chance for rain looks to begin Thursday afternoon and linger into early Friday, though some showers could linger well into Friday and perhaps even one or two on Saturday. High temperatures are forecast to hold in the cool 60s from Thursday right through the weekend with overnight lows in the 40s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday, with just a small parting shower risk and cool high temperatures in the lower 60s. Dry conditions are expected for Halloween, with high temperatures in the upper 60s on Sunday.

Hope you have a great week!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.