Downed power lines close part of South Blvd. in South End Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Downed power lines have led to a road closure Monday morning in South End Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, both lanes of travel at South Boulevard near Remount Road are shut down due to the downed power lines.

A check of Duke Energy’s website showed no power outages.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead and use alternative routes in and out of South End.

