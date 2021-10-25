NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Downed power lines close part of South Blvd. in South End Charlotte

A check of Duke Energy’s website showed no power outages.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 78 words with a read time of approximately 23 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Downed power lines have led to a road closure Monday morning in South End Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, both lanes of travel at South Boulevard near Remount Road are shut down due to the downed power lines.

A check of Duke Energy’s website showed no power outages.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead and use alternative routes in and out of South End.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Water crews are working to fix another water main break in uptown Charlotte.
Second water main breaks in Charlotte within a week
Orlando fire chief resigns citing Charlotte, North Carolina charges
Orlando fire chief resigns citing Charlotte, North Carolina charges
The standoff began around 12 p.m. Sunday.
Armed man fires weapon during southwest Charlotte standoff, police say
‘It was backed up so bad’: Large hole on I-40 overpass near Statesville creating traffic logjam
‘It was backed up so bad’: Large hole on I-40 overpass near Statesville creating traffic logjam
2 dead after man says he shot people who broke into NC home

Latest News

The N.C. Booze It and Lose It campaign starts Monday and runs through Halloween.
‘Just give the keys up’: NC’s ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign gets underway
Downed power lines have closed a part of South Boulevard in South End Charlotte Monday morning.
Downed power lines close part of South Blvd. in South End Charlotte
A piece of concrete fell from the I-40 West overpass near Statesville on Friday, creating a...
I-40 West near Statesville reopens after large hole on overpass repaired
A piece of concrete fell from the I-40 West overpass near Statesville on Friday, creating a...
I-40 West near Statesville reopens after large hole on overpass repaired