CMPD conducting homicide investigation after man fatally shot just outside of uptown Charlotte

Homicide Oct. 24 West Carson Street
Homicide Oct. 24 West Carson Street(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are now investigating a homicide after a man shot early Sunday morning just outside of uptown Charlotte died from his injuries at the hospital.

The shooting took place around 2:17 a.m. on West Carson Boulevard in between uptown Charlotte and the South End neighborhood.

Off-duty officers heard a shot fired and found 41-year-old Corey White suffering from a gunshot wound. White was transported to the hospital and died at 6:01 a.m.

The investigation found that White was involved in an altercation in a parking lot right before he was shot.

Crime Scene Search responded to the call for service initially to process the scene and then to the hospital to collect additional evidence.

No details about a suspect have been released.

