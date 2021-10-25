Car winds up on top of concrete barricades in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An unusual traffic accident was spotted Monday morning in east Charlotte.

A WBTV employee was on Independence Boulevard near the Eastway Drive exit when they got video of a vehicle that somehow wound up on top of the concrete barricades.

People were seen outside of the car on the road’s shoulder and did not appear to be injured.

There was no immediate information as to what led to the accident.

