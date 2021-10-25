NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, mother under investigation

Investigators said 39-year-old Kala Kameron Blakely, the child’s adoptive mother, refused to...
Investigators said 39-year-old Kala Kameron Blakely, the child’s adoptive mother, refused to follow doctor’s orders when her child was released from Children’s of Alabama hospital.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An adoptive mother is under investigation after being accused of possible child neglect.

According to WBRC, the Jefferson County Department of Human Resources told the Trussville Police Department that a 12-year-old child may have been neglected and abused.

Investigators said 39-year-old Kala Kameron Blakely, the child’s adoptive mother, refused to follow doctor’s orders when her child was released from Children’s of Alabama hospital.

The 12-year-old also suffered bruises, scratches and lacerations on her spine, legs, arms and feet, in addition to losing a significant amount of weight.

“The details of this investigation are very disturbing to me,” said Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush. “Our detectives took this case and did an excellent job in protecting this child from further abuse.”

Blakely was indicted on an aggravated child abuse charge. She was taken into custody Friday and is being held in jail with no bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Water crews are working to fix another water main break in uptown Charlotte.
Second water main breaks in Charlotte within a week
Orlando fire chief resigns citing Charlotte, North Carolina charges
Orlando fire chief resigns citing Charlotte, North Carolina charges
The standoff began around 12 p.m. Sunday.
Armed man fires weapon during southwest Charlotte standoff, police say
‘It was backed up so bad’: Large hole on I-40 overpass near Statesville creating traffic logjam
‘It was backed up so bad’: Large hole on I-40 overpass near Statesville creating traffic logjam
2 dead after man says he shot people who broke into NC home

Latest News

The group, which Microsoft calls Nobelium, has employed a new strategy to piggyback on the...
Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services
FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice...
Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister
President Joe Biden said Monday he felt “very positive” about reaching agreement on his big...
Biden ‘positive’ on budget deal; Manchin OK with wealth tax
Moderna says a study showed its COVID-19 vaccine generated a robust immune response in...
Moderna says its low-dose COVID shot works for kids 6 to 11