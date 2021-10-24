NC DHHS Flu
Second water main breaks in Charlotte within a week

Low to no water pressure is expected for the next three hours
Charlotte Water crews are working to fix another water main break in uptown Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Water crews are working to fix another water main break in the city.

The break happened Sunday morning at South Tryon and East Third streets. Anyone in the area will see low to no water pressure for at least three hours, the utility company said in a tweet.

The break is also impacting traffic; the 300 block of South Tryon Street is closed in both directions from East Third Street to East MLK Jr. Boulevard.

This is the second break within a week.

[‘This one was historical’: Water service restored, Boil Water Advisory issued after major water main break in Charlotte]

The most recent break happened Monday and a boil water advisory lasted about 48 hours of the incident. The situation was described as “historic” by Angela Charles of Charlotte Water, who said that was one of the largest breaks the city has experienced.

