Second water main breaks in Charlotte within a week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Water crews are working to fix another water main break in the city.

The break happened Sunday morning at South Tryon and East Third streets. Anyone in the area will see low to no water pressure for at least three hours, the utility company said in a tweet.

CLTWater crews are repairing a broken water main under South Tryon Street near East 3rd St. Customers on East 3rd St (100 block near South Tryon St), South College St (300 block), S. Tryon St near 3rd St are going to experience low-to-no water pressure for at least three hours. — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) October 24, 2021

The break is also impacting traffic; the 300 block of South Tryon Street is closed in both directions from East Third Street to East MLK Jr. Boulevard.

This is the second break within a week.

The most recent break happened Monday and a boil water advisory lasted about 48 hours of the incident. The situation was described as “historic” by Angela Charles of Charlotte Water, who said that was one of the largest breaks the city has experienced.

