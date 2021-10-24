Only American-based F1 team runs US Grand Prix in Texas; Verstappen gets the win

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Max Verstappen held off a furious charge by Lewis Hamilton in the closing laps to win the United States Grand Prix on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX.

Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, driving for the Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team, finished in p16 and p17 respectively.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez finished in p3 to join Verstappen and Hamilton on the podium.

Officials estimated the weekend attendance at approximately 400,000.

