NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Motorcycle ride supports family of young Alexander Co. child seriously injured in car wreck

Motorcycle ride supports family of young Alexander Co. child seriously injured in car wreck
Motorcycle ride supports family of young Alexander Co. child seriously injured in car wreck(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Motorcyclists gathered in Taylorsville Saturday to host a charity ride for a baby fighting for his life.

Baby Tucker Roop was critically injured in June when he, his mom Nina and dad Wes were injured in a crash on I-40.

According to an accident report, they were traveling westbound on Interstate 40 in Davie County when they were hit from behind.

‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family

Tucker, who was 2-months-old at the time of the wreck, was critically injured with head trauma and brain bleeding.

Motorcyclists came together to raise money for Tucker and his family. Tucker’s mom says his recovery is slow but steady.

“His therapy has been fantastic,” Nina Roop said. “He’s getting there.”

Saturday’s charity ride was put on by the Braxton Smith Foundation and Always Rolling.

A family friend also started a GoFundMe page for Baby Tucker that has since raised over $6,000.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Slap in the face’: N.C. DPI employees saw raises, elevated pay as teachers wait for salary increase
A Bandys High School bus was involved in a deadly three-vehicle crash Thursday in Catawba County.
Victim identified in deadly crash involving school bus in Catawba Co.
Christopher Boulware
Man arrested following deadly shooting in South End Charlotte
Garrett Robert Zabloudil
China Grove man arrested in Tenn. human trafficking bust
‘Just smile’: Gastonia community rallies behind homeless veteran after service dog found dead
‘Just smile’: Gastonia community rallies behind homeless veteran after service dog found dead

Latest News

‘It was backed up so bad’: Large hole on I-40 overpass near Statesville creating traffic logjam
‘It was backed up so bad’: Large hole on I-40 overpass near Statesville creating traffic logjam
2 dead after man says he shot people who broke into NC home
Oakboro community says farewell to beloved ‘local icon’
Oakboro community says farewell to beloved ‘local icon’
Pitt is it: No. 23 Panthers top reeling Clemson 27-17