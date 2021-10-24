Motorcycle ride supports family of young Alexander Co. child seriously injured in car wreck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Motorcyclists gathered in Taylorsville Saturday to host a charity ride for a baby fighting for his life.

Baby Tucker Roop was critically injured in June when he, his mom Nina and dad Wes were injured in a crash on I-40.

According to an accident report, they were traveling westbound on Interstate 40 in Davie County when they were hit from behind.

Tucker, who was 2-months-old at the time of the wreck, was critically injured with head trauma and brain bleeding.

Motorcyclists came together to raise money for Tucker and his family. Tucker’s mom says his recovery is slow but steady.

“His therapy has been fantastic,” Nina Roop said. “He’s getting there.”

Saturday’s charity ride was put on by the Braxton Smith Foundation and Always Rolling.

A family friend also started a GoFundMe page for Baby Tucker that has since raised over $6,000.

