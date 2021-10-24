Hornets pull away, beat Nets for first 3-0 start in franchise history

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) - Miles Bridges had 32 points and nine rebounds, Ish Smith added 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets improved to 3-0 for the first time by beating the Brooklyn Nets 111-95.

LaMelo Ball had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hornets, but it was their backups who led them in a dominant final quarter.

Cody Martin had eight of his 12 in the final 12 minutes. Before that, it was another night for Bridges, who had his second 30-point outing in the first three games and finished one point shy of his career high.

Charlotte has quick turnaround and will face the Boston Celtics at home Monday night.

