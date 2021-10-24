NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hornets pull away, beat Nets for first 3-0 start in franchise history

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13)...
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and forward Nic Claxton (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) - Miles Bridges had 32 points and nine rebounds, Ish Smith added 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets improved to 3-0 for the first time by beating the Brooklyn Nets 111-95.

LaMelo Ball had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hornets, but it was their backups who led them in a dominant final quarter.

Cody Martin had eight of his 12 in the final 12 minutes. Before that, it was another night for Bridges, who had his second 30-point outing in the first three games and finished one point shy of his career high.

Charlotte has quick turnaround and will face the Boston Celtics at home Monday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orlando fire chief resigns citing Charlotte, North Carolina charges
Orlando fire chief resigns citing Charlotte, North Carolina charges
Charlotte Water crews are working to fix another water main break in uptown Charlotte.
Second water main breaks in Charlotte within a week
About 10,000 EnergyUnited customers were in the dark Saturday morning due to a squirrel in the...
Squirrel causes major power outage around Huntersville, Cornelius
Charlotte resident Jean Kreisher is still trying to handle damage control after her expensive...
Woman says car was broken into at south Charlotte tennis club, police warn public not to leave expensive belongings in cars
‘It was backed up so bad’: Large hole on I-40 overpass near Statesville creating traffic logjam
‘It was backed up so bad’: Large hole on I-40 overpass near Statesville creating traffic logjam

Latest News

Haas drive Nikita Mazepin competing in the US Grand Prix on Sunday.
Only American-based F1 team runs US Grand Prix in Texas; Verstappen gets the win
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, center, watches his team play during the second half...
Darnold benched, Panthers embarrassed by NY Giants in fourth-straight loss
What a great game between Indian Land and Catawba Ridge as the Copperheads won by 3 in overtime.
Indian Land at Catawba Ridge
Albemarle picks up their 2nd win of the season as they beat Union Academy 46-20.
Union Academy at Albemarle