Great Sunday - then two First Alerts this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a great end to the weekend, but some rain could be headed our way this week.

Sunny Sunday!

First Alert for Monday T-storms

First Alert for late week showers

Sunday is looking great! Highs will be in the upper 70s and there will be plenty of sun. Rain won’t be a problem today.

As we head into the new week, we have our first First Alert Monday afternoon and evening. A cold front will move through and bring a chance for thunderstorms. This is one of those times when not everyone will get rain - but any storms that do pop up could be strong to severe. Talk about feast or famine! It will be a warm day with highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking calm and dry. They are also looking cooler. Highs will be in the low 70s. That’s average for late October.

7 day rain chances (First Alert Weather)

The next First Alert is for Thursday into Friday. An upper-level low will move in a park over us. It doesn’t necessarily look like a lot of rain, but it will be unsettled with showers off and on both days. Some of those showers could disrupt your plans. That’s why a First Alert has been issued.

Halloween weekend is looking cooler with highs back in the 60s. Shower chances will depend on how quickly the low moves out. There could be a few showers left around on Saturday but we should be dry by Sunday.

Make it a great day!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

