CMPD SWAT team responding to barricaded suspect in southwest Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT team is responding to a barricaded subject in a southwest Charlotte neighborhood Sunday evening.

The incident is at 11700 Prideland Court and emergency vehicles are parked along South Tryon Street. The roads are temporarily closed.

Massive response from police here on Prideland Court/South Tryon Street in #Charlotte.@CMPD has only said someone is barricaded in this neighborhood.



Massive response from police here on Prideland Court/South Tryon Street in #Charlotte.@CMPD has only said someone is barricaded in this neighborhood.

