CMPD SWAT team responding to barricaded suspect in southwest Charlotte neighborhood

SWAT standoff southwest Charlotte
SWAT standoff southwest Charlotte(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT team is responding to a barricaded subject in a southwest Charlotte neighborhood Sunday evening.

The incident is at 11700 Prideland Court and emergency vehicles are parked along South Tryon Street. The roads are temporarily closed.

WBTV is heading to the scene and more information will be provided when available.

