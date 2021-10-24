Brunswick County EMS mourns paramedic after motorcycle accident

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County EMS is grieving one of its own this morning.

Paramedic Brandon Tysinger was involved in a motorcycle accident last week. According to the county’s EMS Facebook page, he succumbed to his injuries last night.

Tysinger was a husband and father. He’s described as a person with an infections smile who often acted as a mentor, teacher, leader and friend to those around him. He was always able to lift a patient’s spirits and loved to make people laugh.

