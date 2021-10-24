NC DHHS Flu
Brunswick County EMS mourns paramedic after motorcycle accident

Brunswick County EMS is grieving one of its own this morning.
Brunswick County EMS is grieving one of its own this morning.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County EMS is grieving one of its own this morning.

Paramedic Brandon Tysinger was involved in a motorcycle accident last week. According to the county’s EMS Facebook page, he succumbed to his injuries last night.

Tysinger was a husband and father. He’s described as a person with an infections smile who often acted as a mentor, teacher, leader and friend to those around him. He was always able to lift a patient’s spirits and loved to make people laugh.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

