NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Biden hosting budget talks in Delaware with Schumer, Manchin

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was hosting two pivotal senators for meetings in Delaware on Sunday in hopes of resolving lingering disputes over Democrats’ long-stalled effort to craft an expansive social and environment measure.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., were scheduled to attend the session, the White House said.

Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., two of their party’s most moderate members, have insisted on reducing the size of the package and have pressed for other changes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said she was waiting for the Senate to wrap up talks on the framework and was expecting a plan to be introduced as early as Monday. Top Democrats are scrambling to act on legislation by week’s end so they can pass a separate, roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill by Oct. 31, when a series of transportation programs will lapse.

“I think we’re pretty much there,” Pelosi, D-Calif., told CNN’s “State of the Union,” stressing that a few “last decisions” to be made. “It is less than what was projected to begin with, but it’s still bigger than anything we have ever done in terms of addressing the needs of America’s working families.”

Democrats initially planned that the measure would contain $3.5 trillion worth of spending and tax initiatives over 10 years. But demands by moderates led by Manchin and Sinema to contain costs mean its final price tag could well be less than $2 trillion.

Disputes remain over whether some priorities must be cut or excluded. These include plans to expand Medicare coverage, child care assistance and helping lower-income college students. Manchin, whose state has a major coal industry, has opposed proposals to penalize utilities that do not switch quickly to clean energy.

Pelosi said Democrats were still working to keep in provisions for four weeks of paid family leave but acknowledged that other proposals such as expanding Medicare to include dental coverage could prove harder to save because of cost. “Dental will take a little longer to implement,” she said.

The White House and congressional leaders have tried to push monthslong negotiations toward a conclusion by the end of October. Democrats’ aim is to produce an outline by then that would spell out the overall size of the measure and describe policy goals that leaders as well as progressives and moderates would endorse.

The wide-ranging measure carries many of Biden’s top domestic priorities. Party leaders want to end internal battles, avert the risk that the effort could fail and focus voters’ attention on the plan’s popular programs for helping families with child care, health costs and other issues.

Democrats also want Biden to be able to cite accomplishments when he attends a global summit in Scotland on climate change in early November. They also have wanted to make progress that could help Democrat Terry McAuliffe win a neck-and-neck Nov. 2 gubernatorial election in Virginia.

The hope is that an agreement between the party’s two factions would create enough trust to let Democrats finally push through the House the separate $1 trillion package of highway and broadband projects.

That bipartisan measure was approved over the summer by the Senate. But progressives have held it up in the House as leverage to prompt moderates to back the bigger, broader package of health care, education and environment initiatives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

About 10,000 EnergyUnited customers were in the dark Saturday morning due to a squirrel in the...
Squirrel causes major power outage around Huntersville, Cornelius
Charlotte resident Jean Kreisher is still trying to handle damage control after her expensive...
Woman says car was broken into at south Charlotte tennis club, police warn public not to leave expensive belongings in cars
‘Just smile’: Gastonia community rallies behind homeless veteran after service dog found dead
‘Just smile’: Gastonia community rallies behind homeless veteran after service dog found dead
Orlando fire chief resigns citing Charlotte, North Carolina charges
Orlando fire chief resigns citing Charlotte, North Carolina charges
A motorcyclist is dead after an accident this morning on Interstate 77 near Rock Hill, S.C.
Troopers: One dead in motorcycle wreck near Rock Hill, S.C.

Latest News

In this photo released by the Colombian presidential press office, the country’s most wanted...
Colombia’s most wanted drug lord captured in jungle raid
Charlotte Water crews are working to fix another water main break in uptown Charlotte.
Second water main breaks in Charlotte within a week
Former President Barack Obama lambasted Republican Virginia gubernatorial nominee Glenn...
Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor’s race
Disruptions related to the coronavirus pandemic are affecting the global supply chain. Among...
Supply issues could affect upcoming holiday season