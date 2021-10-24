NC DHHS Flu
Authorities locate NC inmate who walked off work detail, stole dump truck

Richard Alexander Mundy
Richard Alexander Mundy(Source: North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities located an inmate who walked off a work detail in Scotland County last week.

The inmate was identified by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as 53-year-old Richard Alexander Mundy.

According to a press release from NCDPS, Mundy was working at an off-prison assignment just before noon Thursday when he allegedly stole a brown-gray dump truck.

Officials with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip Saturday about a suspicious person, later identified as Mundy, walking down a road.

Responding deputies later confirmed it was him, and took him into custody.

The RCSO says Mundy will be transferred to the custody of the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

