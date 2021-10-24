Authorities locate NC inmate who walked off work detail, stole dump truck

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities located an inmate who walked off a work detail in Scotland County last week.

The inmate was identified by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as 53-year-old Richard Alexander Mundy.

According to a press release from NCDPS, Mundy was working at an off-prison assignment just before noon Thursday when he allegedly stole a brown-gray dump truck.

Officials with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip Saturday about a suspicious person, later identified as Mundy, walking down a road.

Responding deputies later confirmed it was him, and took him into custody.

The RCSO says Mundy will be transferred to the custody of the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.