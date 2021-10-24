2 dead after man says he shot people who broke into NC home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police say two people are dead after a North Carolina man told officers that he shot home intruders on Saturday.

The Fayetteville Police Department says officers were sent to respond to reports of a residential break-in shortly after 5 p.m.

A caller told officers on their way to the scene that he shot people who broke into his residence.

Police confirmed the two people were dead when they arrived.

The shooter has not yet been identified.

The names of the victims won’t be released until their relatives are notified.

Authorities did not immediately say whether any charges would be filed.

