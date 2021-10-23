Warm weekend with rain chances this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It still doesn’t feel much like fall - but it’s hard to complain about this weather!

No rain this weekend

Above average temps

Shower chances this week

If you have any outdoor plans, this weekend is a GO! There will be plenty of sun both days. Highs will be in the mid-70s today and we’ll be close to 80° on Sunday. If you’re heading to the mountains to check out the leaves, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

High temperatures this week (First Alert Weather)

Since we are 3.78″ behind on rainfall, a bit of rain would be nice. We do have a few shots at it in the coming week. There’s a 30% chance from Monday afternoon into the night. Highs will be close to 80°.

Tuesday and Wednesday don’t hold much of a chance for rain, but highs will be close to average - in the low to mid-70s.

Rainfall over the next 7 days (First Alert Weather)

The better chance for rain will arrive with a cold front on Thursday. Models aren’t really agreeing on timing or amounts but there’s a chance from Thursday afternoon into Friday. The thing you can count on is cooler air. Highs will drop to the mid to upper 60s during the day and the 40s at night by the end of the week.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

