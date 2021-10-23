NC DHHS Flu
Troopers: One dead in motorcycle wreck near Rock Hill, S.C.

The driver was wearing a helmet
A motorcyclist is dead after an accident this morning on Interstate 77 near Rock Hill, S.C.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after an accident this morning on Interstate 77 near Rock Hill, S.C.

Highway Patrol reported the wreck happened around 6:10 a.m. near mile marker 78.

One person was involved in the accident. Troopers say the driver of a 2003 Harley Davidson “spilled” his motorcycle.

The driver was wearing a helmet and pronounced dead on scene.

Their name has not yet been released.

