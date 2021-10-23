Troopers: One dead in motorcycle wreck near Rock Hill, S.C.
The driver was wearing a helmet
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after an accident this morning on Interstate 77 near Rock Hill, S.C.
Highway Patrol reported the wreck happened around 6:10 a.m. near mile marker 78.
One person was involved in the accident. Troopers say the driver of a 2003 Harley Davidson “spilled” his motorcycle.
The driver was wearing a helmet and pronounced dead on scene.
Their name has not yet been released.
