Troopers: One dead in motorcycle wreck near Rock Hill, S.C.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after an accident this morning on Interstate 77 near Rock Hill, S.C.

Highway Patrol reported the wreck happened around 6:10 a.m. near mile marker 78.

One person was involved in the accident. Troopers say the driver of a 2003 Harley Davidson “spilled” his motorcycle.

The driver was wearing a helmet and pronounced dead on scene.

Their name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.