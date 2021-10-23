Teenager injured in shooting near Upstate county fair, officials say

NC DHHS Flu
By Journie Crenshaw
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
UNION, S.C. (WYFF) - A 14-year-old was injured after a shooting near the Union County Fair, according to the City of Union Public Safety.

Public safety officials said the sheriff’s office handled an altercation involving juveniles inside the fairgrounds around 11 p.m. Friday.

Officials said just before midnight, a call came in about shots fired near Harris Street and Old Buffalo Road, which is near the fairgrounds.

Officials said they located a 14-year-old male gunshot victim at the scene, who was taken to Union Medical Center.

Public safety officials said the shots were reported to have come from a vehicle that fled the scene.

At this time, it has not been determined if the altercation at the fair and the shooting are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 864-427-0800 or Union Public Safety Department at 864-429-1713.

