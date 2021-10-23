Squirrel causes major power outage around Huntersville, Cornelius
About 10,000 customers are in the dark right now
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A squirrel was found to be the culprit behind a major power outage in the Huntersville and Cornelius areas.
About 10,000 EnergyUnited customers were in the dark Saturday morning after a squirrel was found in the Northcross Substation, according to the company’s Twitter.
The incident was reported around 8:40 a.m.
EnergyUnited tweeted crews are working to backfeed power to that station. Next, they will energize eight circuits, which is expected to be wrapped up by 12:30 p.m.
