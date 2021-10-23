NC DHHS Flu
Squirrel causes major power outage around Huntersville, Cornelius

About 10,000 customers are in the dark right now
About 10,000 EnergyUnited customers were in the dark Saturday morning due to a squirrel in the...
About 10,000 EnergyUnited customers were in the dark Saturday morning due to a squirrel in the substation.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A squirrel was found to be the culprit behind a major power outage in the Huntersville and Cornelius areas.

About 10,000 EnergyUnited customers were in the dark Saturday morning after a squirrel was found in the Northcross Substation, according to the company’s Twitter.

The incident was reported around 8:40 a.m.

EnergyUnited tweeted crews are working to backfeed power to that station. Next, they will energize eight circuits, which is expected to be wrapped up by 12:30 p.m.

