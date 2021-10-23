NC DHHS Flu
One dead in wrong-way crash off Eastway Drive

Reckless driving and speed appear to be contributing factors
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured on Eastway Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to an accident close to The Block Apartments shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 2003 Honda Accord with front-end damage and a 2016 Nissan Versa with heavy front-end damage.

The driver of the Honda, Etta Gorham Rhem, had serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Shi-kerra Nicole Michelle Pickett, the driver of the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Pickett was headed north when she drove out of her lane to the left, facing oncoming traffic, and hit Rhem’s car head-on.

According to law enforcement, Pickett was not wearing a seatbelt and reckless driving and speed appear to have been contributing factors.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash should contact Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169, ext. 2. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

