Mostly sunny for Sunday with First Alerts for next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pleasant weather continues for the remainder of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures for Sunday.

A First Alert has been issued for late Monday with the chance for scattered rain and storms; some storms could be strong to severe. Another First Alert has been issued for late Thursday into Friday with scattered rain and cooler temperatures likely.

This is what we are tracking:

Mostly sunny and pleasant Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s.

First Alert Late Monday: Scattered rain and storms develop.

First Alert Late Thursday into Friday: Scattered rain and cooler temperatures.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with overnight low temperatures around 50 degrees for Charlotte, and in the low to mid-40s for the mountains.

Sunday will continue to be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s around Charlotte, to upper 60s in the mountains.

Monday will be our warmest day of next week with afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees.

A cold front will move across the Carolinas late Monday into early Tuesday morning, bringing scattered rain showers and storms.

Some storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds the biggest threat, along with isolated hail and/or a quick spin-up tornado.

Mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies develop for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s in the piedmont with 50s in the mountains.

Another cold front will move across the Carolinas late Thursday into Friday, bringing another chance for scattered rain showers, and cooler temperatures.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 60s for Thursday and Friday.

A few rain showers may linger into Saturday with drier conditions expected for Halloween on Sunday.

High temperatures look to be in the lower 60s for Halloween Weekend.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

