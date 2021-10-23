Minor injured in shooting in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A minor was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Salisbury.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. on West Bank Street.

The minor was taken to Novant Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Police said no one has been charged.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Drakeford at 704-638-5333.

