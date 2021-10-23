Incoming NC House member says he was at January Capitol riot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The soon-to-be successor to a North Carolina House member says he was outside the U.S. Capitol in January when the insurrection there occurred.

WRAL-TV says Donnie Loftis confirmed his attendance at the Jan. 6 event.

The former Gaston County commissioner and Army veteran was chosen by local Republican activists this week to succeed the late Rep. Dana Bumgardner.

He says he was peacefully exercising his First Amendment rights, had no involvement in the rioting and categorically condemns the storming of the Capitol.

The TV station says it also received screenshots of Loftis’ now-deleted social media posts about the event.

