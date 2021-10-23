NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Incoming NC House member says he was at January Capitol riot

(CaroMont Health via The Charlotte Observer | CaroMont Health via The Charlotte Observer)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The soon-to-be successor to a North Carolina House member says he was outside the U.S. Capitol in January when the insurrection there occurred.

WRAL-TV says Donnie Loftis confirmed his attendance at the Jan. 6 event.

The former Gaston County commissioner and Army veteran was chosen by local Republican activists this week to succeed the late Rep. Dana Bumgardner.

He says he was peacefully exercising his First Amendment rights, had no involvement in the rioting and categorically condemns the storming of the Capitol.

The TV station says it also received screenshots of Loftis’ now-deleted social media posts about the event.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Slap in the face’: N.C. DPI employees saw raises, elevated pay as teachers wait for salary increase
A Bandys High School bus was involved in a deadly three-vehicle crash Thursday in Catawba County.
Victim identified in deadly crash involving school bus in Catawba Co.
Christopher Boulware
Man arrested following deadly shooting in South End Charlotte
Garrett Robert Zabloudil
China Grove man arrested in Tenn. human trafficking bust
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body of an unidentified male that was...
Body found along Catawba River

Latest News

Orlando fire chief resigns citing Charlotte, North Carolina charges
Orlando fire chief resigns citing Charlotte, North Carolina charges
An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured on Eastway Drive.
One dead in wrong-way crash off Eastway Drive
South Carolina’s social services agency says it is now paying more money to providers in the...
South Carolina increasing payments to child care providers
Check out UofL's annual NICU Halloween photoshoot
PHOTOS: UofL Health celebrates Halloween with newborns