NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hoke County sheriff passes away after decades of service

Hoke County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Sheriff Hubert Peterkin.
Hoke County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Sheriff Hubert Peterkin.(Hoke County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Hoke County is mourning the loss of its sheriff this morning.

Several agencies have posted in remembrance of Sheriff Hubert Peterkin, including various sheriff’s offices across the state. Peterkin died late Friday night with his sister Hazel Peterkin Ware announcing the loss on Facebook shortly after. The nature of his death has not been released.

Peterkin had served Hoke County since 2002 and previously worked for the Fayetteville Police Department. Under the Hoke County native’s leadership, the sheriff’s office has become a Nationally Accredited Agency.

Peterkin worked in law enforcement for 30 years, serving as President for the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association in 2015 and Chairman of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association’s Executive Board from 2016 to 2018.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Slap in the face’: N.C. DPI employees saw raises, elevated pay as teachers wait for salary increase
A Bandys High School bus was involved in a deadly three-vehicle crash Thursday in Catawba County.
Victim identified in deadly crash involving school bus in Catawba Co.
Christopher Boulware
Man arrested following deadly shooting in South End Charlotte
Garrett Robert Zabloudil
China Grove man arrested in Tenn. human trafficking bust
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body of an unidentified male that was...
Body found along Catawba River

Latest News

An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured on Eastway Drive.
One dead in wrong-way crash off Eastway Drive
South Carolina’s social services agency says it is now paying more money to providers in the...
South Carolina increasing payments to child care providers
Check out UofL's annual NICU Halloween photoshoot
PHOTOS: UofL Health celebrates Halloween with newborns
About 10,000 EnergyUnited customers were in the dark Saturday morning due to a squirrel in the...
Squirrel causes major power outage around Huntersville, Cornelius