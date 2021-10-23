Hoke County sheriff passes away after decades of service

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Hoke County is mourning the loss of its sheriff this morning.

Several agencies have posted in remembrance of Sheriff Hubert Peterkin, including various sheriff’s offices across the state. Peterkin died late Friday night with his sister Hazel Peterkin Ware announcing the loss on Facebook shortly after. The nature of his death has not been released.

Peterkin had served Hoke County since 2002 and previously worked for the Fayetteville Police Department. Under the Hoke County native’s leadership, the sheriff’s office has become a Nationally Accredited Agency.

Peterkin worked in law enforcement for 30 years, serving as President for the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association in 2015 and Chairman of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association’s Executive Board from 2016 to 2018.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.