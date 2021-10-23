NC DHHS Flu
Highway 9 head-on collision kills two

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene
Two people are dead following a head-on collision in Chesterfield County, S.C. in the early...
Two people are dead following a head-on collision in Chesterfield County, S.C. in the early morning hours of Saturday.(unsplash.com)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOUNT CROGHAN, S.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead following a head-on collision in Chesterfield County, S.C. in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The wreck happened around 1:40 a.m. on Highway 9 near Taylor Chapel Road.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado was heading west on Highway 9 when the driver went left of center and hit a 2004 Ford Ranger head-on.

Both drivers were the only ones in the cars, both were entrapped and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was not seatbelted.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released. Troopers are continuing to investigate.

