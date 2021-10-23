NC DHHS Flu
Football Friday Night says “THANK YOU” to Steve Ohnesorge

By Nate Wimberly
Oct. 23, 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Steve Ohnesorge covered news at WBTV for 45 years and spent a lot of his fall nights on the sidelines covering high school football for Football Friday Night.

Ohnesorge is calling it a career but we couldn’t let him go without saying thank you for telling great stories at a bunch of high school football games over the years.

Thank you Steve!

