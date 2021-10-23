NC DHHS Flu
Bridges scores 30 points, Hornets beat careless Cavs 123-112

(Charlotte Hornets | WBTV)
(Charlotte Hornets | WBTV)
By Tom Withers (Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 30 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 25 and the Charlotte Hornets took advantage of Cleveland’s sloppiness to open the fourth quarter in a 123-112 victory, wrecking the Cavaliers’ home opener.

The Hornets only led by one entering the final 12 minutes before outscoring the Cavs 19-2 in the first 3:27, when Cleveland turned the ball over seven times.

Gordon Hayward made two 3-pointes in the decisive run as Charlotte moved to 2-0. Hayward finished with 18 points and LaMelo Ball had 17 for the Hornets.

The pair combined for 58 against Indiana in the opener.

Collin Sexton scored 33 points and rookie Evan Mobley had 13 for the Cavs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

