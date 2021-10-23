NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Arrest made in fatal crash involving CATS bus

The wreck happened Thursday on Mount Holly Road
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the 9500...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the 9500 block of Mount Holly Road.(AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A two-vehicle wreck involving a Charlotte Area Transit Systems bus and an SUV killed one person Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the 9500 block of Mount Holly Road.

Investigators say the driver of a Mazda CX-5, Derwin Lewis, tried to turn left to get onto the Interstate 485 on-ramp but failed to yield the right of way to the approaching CATS bus.

Lewis and some of the bus’s passengers received minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

Lewis’s passenger died on scene. The passenger’s identity will be released once next of kin has been noticed.

Investigators say speed doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash, but Lewis was found to be impaired.

Following an interview with CMPD, Lewis was charged with D.W.I., felony death by motor vehicle, and failure to yield the right of way.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash should contact Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, ext. 2. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Slap in the face’: N.C. DPI employees saw raises, elevated pay as teachers wait for salary increase
A Bandys High School bus was involved in a deadly three-vehicle crash Thursday in Catawba County.
Victim identified in deadly crash involving school bus in Catawba Co.
Christopher Boulware
Man arrested following deadly shooting in South End Charlotte
Garrett Robert Zabloudil
China Grove man arrested in Tenn. human trafficking bust
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body of an unidentified male that was...
Body found along Catawba River

Latest News

About 10,000 EnergyUnited customers were in the dark Saturday morning due to a squirrel in the...
Squirrel causes major power outage around Huntersville, Cornelius
Go to wbtv.com/vote to decide how many stars this product deserves.
Caroline paints Leigh's eyebrows in this week's product test
You can sign up for workshops now! Go to: https://www.arworkshop.com/
AR Workshop helping you create timeless fall decor ahead of Halloween
A motorcyclist is dead after an accident this morning on Interstate 77 near Rock Hill, S.C.
Troopers: One dead in motorcycle wreck near Rock Hill, S.C.