Arrest made in fatal crash involving CATS bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A two-vehicle wreck involving a Charlotte Area Transit Systems bus and an SUV killed one person Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the 9500 block of Mount Holly Road.

Investigators say the driver of a Mazda CX-5, Derwin Lewis, tried to turn left to get onto the Interstate 485 on-ramp but failed to yield the right of way to the approaching CATS bus.

Lewis and some of the bus’s passengers received minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

Lewis’s passenger died on scene. The passenger’s identity will be released once next of kin has been noticed.

Investigators say speed doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash, but Lewis was found to be impaired.

Following an interview with CMPD, Lewis was charged with D.W.I., felony death by motor vehicle, and failure to yield the right of way.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash should contact Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, ext. 2. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.