Suspect in Kannapolis shooting found in South Carolina

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Fowler Street.
Jahrell Dashawn McKenzie Jr.
Jahrell Dashawn McKenzie Jr.(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities were called to a deadly shooting Thursday morning in Kannapolis.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at 2103 Fowler St. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 9:50 a.m to investigate a possible shooting. Deputies arrived at this address and did confirm that there was a victim of a homicide at this location.

The identity of the victim has been confirmed, and deputies say the victim was a young man, 17.

RCSO Investigators named Jahrell Dashawn McKenzie Jr. as the suspect. According to officers, McKenzie, 28, had a handgun and was “playing” with it when the gun fired and hit the 17-year-old in the back.

The 17-year-old died a short time later and McKenzie fled the scene.

Law enforcement says the two were foster brothers for a time.

McKenzie is being held in York County, S.C. and will be extradited back to Rowan County on an outstanding involuntary manslaughter warrant.

No additional information has been released.

