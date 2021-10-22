Suspect in Kannapolis shooting found in South Carolina

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities were called to a deadly shooting Thursday morning in Kannapolis.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at 2103 Fowler St. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 9:50 a.m to investigate a possible shooting. Deputies arrived at this address and did confirm that there was a victim of a homicide at this location.

The identity of the victim has been confirmed, and deputies say the victim was a young man, 17.

RCSO Investigators named Jahrell Dashawn McKenzie Jr. as the suspect. According to officers, McKenzie, 28, had a handgun and was “playing” with it when the gun fired and hit the 17-year-old in the back.

The 17-year-old died a short time later and McKenzie fled the scene.

Law enforcement says the two were foster brothers for a time.

McKenzie is being held in York County, S.C. and will be extradited back to Rowan County on an outstanding involuntary manslaughter warrant.

No additional information has been released.

