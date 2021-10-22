Rowan County town of Cleveland to unveil largest barn quilt mural in the US, new walking trail

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - What is reported to be the “largest barn quilt mural in the United States” will be unveiled in the Rowan County town of Cleveland on Saturday morning.

“Following a survey collected in 2019, you, the Town of Cleveland community members, expressed a desire for enhanced connectivity and the ability to rejuvenate a community to embrace the charming small-town feel, giving future generations a place to continue to create memories for years to come,” wrote Mayor Patrick Phifer in a news release. “I am pleased to announce that The Town of Cleveland, North Carolina, collaborated with local West Rowan artist Elsie Bennett to provide community members, business owners, and local organizations an opportunity to leave their artistic mark on West Rowan.”

With financial and creative input from the community, Bennett has designed barn quilt murals that display an image of historical recognition, community engagement, and support for local emergency service personnel and military veterans.

“To fulfill the wishes of our community, Town Commissioners have developed a walking trail encompassing a 2.6-mile trail within the town,” Phifer wrote. “Marking the trail pathway, we have strategically placed, one of a kind, Always Original Barn Quilt Cubes.”

Painted and designed by Mrs. Bennett and her team of extraordinary volunteers, The Town of Cleveland Barn Quilt Cubes theme is “connecting community” through art, nature, music, farming, faith, fellowship, love, and acceptance. As with any acclaimed trail, the end destination will be a prominent feature.

Placed upon the side of the Cleveland Community Volunteer Fire Department will be a nationally recognized “Always Original Barn Quilt Mural.” The custom, record-setting mural will honor and memorialize the men and women of service within the West Rowan community. Each quilt along the trail and within the mural has been designed and painted by families, individuals, businesses, and local community organizations.

With the purchase and donation of quilts, each quilt displays the heritage and eclectic community pride for multiple generations to come.

“Town of Cleveland Commissioners, myself, and the Cleveland Community Fire Department invite you to be a part of the historical reveal beginning at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 23rd, for the official Barn Quilt and Walking Trail Reveal,” Phifer added.

October 23rd Schedule of Events:

-10:00 AM Reveal of the largest Barn Quilt Mural in the United States Cleveland Community Fire Department, 205 School Street, Cleveland NC 27013

-11:00 AM Community walk of the new Town of Cleveland Barn Quilt Cubes Walking Trail

-12:00 PM Chili Cookoff Join in a community-wide celebration on the Slope of South Depot. Enjoy the finest chili of the community and region and nominate your favorite ‘Always Original’ Chili. Contact Elsie Bennett at (704)278-2800 to enter your families best kept secret recipe!

-1:00 PM Blue Grass Music Jam Celebration Enjoy the classic best of the Town of Cleveland and West Rowan Blue Grass legends and upcoming artists.

Visit the new Town of Cleveland website www.TownofClevelandNC.gov for ongoing updates for this event and additional upcoming events for the Town of Cleveland, NC.

Sponsors include:

-Gold Level Sponsors Lil’ Shaver Wood Shop Shaver Wood Products A.W. & Sons Construction West Rowan Home & Garden Inc.

-Silver Level Sponsors Select Timber D.R. Reynolds Patterson Farms Inc. Godley’s Garden Center Anonymous Local Families

-Bronze Level Sponsors The Clements Family L.E. Beam Construction and Grading

