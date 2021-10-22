NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rowan County District Attorney observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Domestic violence is a systematic pattern committed by an offender who demonstrates controlling...
Domestic violence is a systematic pattern committed by an offender who demonstrates controlling or abusive behavior against a victim.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office: October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month. Domestic violence is a systematic pattern committed by an offender who demonstrates controlling or abusive behavior against a victim.

In addition to physical abuse, an offender may utilize manipulation, intimidation, coercion, threats, social isolation, economic or emotional abuse. Children can often be used as a weapon which may prevent a victim from leaving an offender. According to the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of abuse by a partner.

Several years ago, Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook recognized the need to prioritize domestic violence cases, which were intermingled with other types of criminal offenses. With the cooperation of courthouse officials, Cook was able to create a dedicated domestic violence court, along with a specialized team consisting of a prosecutor and a victim service coordinator.

This prosecution team is able to provide timely notification to domestic violence victims about the criminal justice process and available resources in our community.

Cook stated that her office works closely with The Family Crisis Council of Rowan County in this endeavor. She stated that the collaboration has resulted in increased cooperation among domestic violence victims, as well as successful prosecutions.

Cook stated that it is her hope that by bringing awareness to domestic violence, we can stop the cycle of abuse in our community.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child died after being hit by a car Wednesday after getting of a school bus in Cabarrus County.
Child hit by vehicle, killed in Cabarrus County
‘I’m very nervous for what’s to come:’ More than 500 CMS teachers have resigned since Aug. 1
Middle school assistant principal in Salisbury resigns amid allegations of confrontation with...
Middle school deputy principal in Salisbury resigns as district investigates video
‘Slap in the face’: N.C. DPI employees saw raises, elevated pay as teachers wait for salary increase
crime scene tape
Authorities called to deadly shooting of 17-year-old in Kannapolis

Latest News

The barn quilt mural will be displayed at the Cleveland Community Fire Department.
Rowan County town of Cleveland to unveil largest barn quilt mural in the US, new walking trail
Celebrate spooky season at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord with singing pumpkins, frightful...
Concord Mills celebrates Halloween
These conservation projects were made possible in part by a contribution from Fred and Alice...
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust conserves two properties in two counties
Some Charlotte area pharmacies are dealing with a prescription drug shortage due to supply...
Supply chain issues causing prescription drug shortages