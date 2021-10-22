Rowan County District Attorney observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office: October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month. Domestic violence is a systematic pattern committed by an offender who demonstrates controlling or abusive behavior against a victim.

In addition to physical abuse, an offender may utilize manipulation, intimidation, coercion, threats, social isolation, economic or emotional abuse. Children can often be used as a weapon which may prevent a victim from leaving an offender. According to the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of abuse by a partner.

Several years ago, Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook recognized the need to prioritize domestic violence cases, which were intermingled with other types of criminal offenses. With the cooperation of courthouse officials, Cook was able to create a dedicated domestic violence court, along with a specialized team consisting of a prosecutor and a victim service coordinator.

This prosecution team is able to provide timely notification to domestic violence victims about the criminal justice process and available resources in our community.

Cook stated that her office works closely with The Family Crisis Council of Rowan County in this endeavor. She stated that the collaboration has resulted in increased cooperation among domestic violence victims, as well as successful prosecutions.

Cook stated that it is her hope that by bringing awareness to domestic violence, we can stop the cycle of abuse in our community.

