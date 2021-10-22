Police in Charlotte investigating 13 homicides so far this month, making October deadliest month this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Violent crime in Charlotte is down this year.

So far, there have been 80 homicides, compared to 93 this time in 2020.

But October has brought an alarming uptick, with more homicides so far this month than in any other single month this year.

As of Friday, police are investigating 13 homicides in October, compared to a total of seven homicides total in September.

“The men and women of our homicide unit are working very hard,” Major Alex Watson told reporters on Sunday as he responded to the third homicide of the day.

Activist Stephanie Harrison knows the pain each of these scenes represents, after losing her own son to gun violence in 2015.

“I’d never want any family to go through what me and my family went through,” Harrison said.

Now she marches with her Stop Killing Our Children group, but she wonders if they are doing enough.

“We’re hands-on, on the ground, knocking on doors, talking to people, trying to find out what their needs and wants is,” she said.

According to police, of the 80 homicides so far this year, 13 involve a victim younger than 18 years old.

Harrison believes teaching conflict resolution is the key.

“Misunderstanding, lack of communication, not enough love, people feeling like the only way to solve conflict is through a gun, and that’s not the only way,” she said.

CMPD is not just working to solve crimes, they’re also working to solve these issues.

Right now the department has a handful of programs working with youth to try to keep them on a path for success, rather than turning to violence.

