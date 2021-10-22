Pleasant and sunny weekend with rain chances next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies develop for the weekend, with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons. Rain chances develop late Monday into Monday night, as a cold front moves through, with another chance for rain showers as we approach Thursday. Cooler temperatures are expected for late next week, leading into Halloween Weekend.

Mostly sunny and pleasant weekend, with highs in the 70s

Scattered rain possible for late Monday into Monday night

Another chance for scattered rain for next Thursday

Pleasant weather develops for the weekend, with morning low temperatures in the 40s for the mountains, and around 50 degrees for the piedmont. Saturday afternoon temperatures will range from highs around 74 degrees for Charlotte, to lower 60s in the mountains.

Tomorrow's high temperature (First Alert Weather)

Sunday will continue to be mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the upper 70s around Charlotte, to upper 60s in the mountains.

Monday will be our warmest day of next week, with afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees. A cold front will move across the Carolinas late Monday into early Tuesday, bringing another chance for scattered rain showers, and possibly a stray storm.

Rain chances next week (First Alert Weather)

High temperatures and partly cloudy skies develop for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Another cold front will move across the Carolinas on Thursday, bringing another chance for scattered rain showers, and cooler temperatures. High temperatures are expected to be in the 60s for Thursday and Friday.

The early outlook for Halloween Weekend is dry conditions and cool temperatures, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s around the Charlotte Metro area.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.