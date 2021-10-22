NC DHHS Flu
Part of I-40 near Statesville shut down due to large hole on bridge

The lanes are expected to reopen by noon on Monday
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of Interstate 40 near Statesville is closed while crews work to repair a large hole on a bridge.

NCDOT officials say the road is closed on I-40 West at Exit 144 (Old Mountain Road) due to emergency road work.

The lanes are expected to reopen by Tuesday.

Sky3 flew over I-40 as construction crews were working on the hole.

Transportation officials are telling drivers to take Exit 144 and turn left onto Old Mountain Road, then continue on Old Mountain Road for one mile and then turn right onto US 70 West. Then, continue on US 70 West for 4 miles and then turn right onto Sharon School Road and continue on Sharon School Rd for 1.5 miles and then use the entrance ramp to reaccess I-40 West.

