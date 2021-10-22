One dead following shooting in South End Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in South End Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on South Caldwell Street shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

A WBTV crew said the incident happened at the high-rise Strawn Apartments, located on South Caldwell Street and along South Boulevard, beside Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church.

When police arrived, they found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, CMPD officials said.

Medic pronounced the victim dead on the scene, police said. That person’s name was not immediately available.

The investigation into this shooting continues and anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.