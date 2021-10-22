Man arrested following deadly shooting in South End Charlotte

NC DHHS Flu
Medic pronounced the victim dead on the scene, police said.
Police responded to Strawn Apartments in South End Charlotte Thursday night for a deadly shooting.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in South End Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on South Caldwell Street shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

A WBTV crew said the incident happened at the high-rise Strawn Apartments, located on South Caldwell Street and along South Boulevard, beside Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church.

When police arrived, they found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, CMPD officials said.

Medic pronounced the victim dead on the scene, police said. He was identified by the CMPD as 46-year-old Keith Griffin.

Investigators have arrested and charged 51-year-old Christopher Boulware with Griffin’s murder. He also faces a count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation into this shooting continues and anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

