Man arrested following deadly shooting in South End Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in South End Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on South Caldwell Street shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

A WBTV crew said the incident happened at the high-rise Strawn Apartments, located on South Caldwell Street and along South Boulevard, beside Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church.

When police arrived, they found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, CMPD officials said.

Medic pronounced the victim dead on the scene, police said. He was identified by the CMPD as 46-year-old Keith Griffin.

Investigators have arrested and charged 51-year-old Christopher Boulware with Griffin’s murder. He also faces a count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation into this shooting continues and anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

