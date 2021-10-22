LISTEN: 911 calls released from shooting involving Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh’s call to 911 after he was reportedly shot in Hampton County in September has been released.

“I got a flat tire and I stopped and somebody stopped to help me and when I turned my back, they tried to shoot me,” Murdaugh told the operator, who then asked him if he was shot.

“Yes,” Murdaugh responded. “But I mean I’m OK.”

“I’m bleeding pretty bad,” he added, later asking if an ambulance was coming.

LISTEN TO THE RECORDINGS HERE:

Murdaugh’s initial call to Hampton County 911, along with a subsequent call and an additional one from bystanders, were released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Friday morning in response to a public records request.

Murdaugh said he was shot “somewhere on my head” and described the shooter as a white male with “really, really short hair.”

The incident occurred on Sep. 4 on Old Salkehatchie Road in a rural area outside Varnville.

“There is a man on the side of the road with blood all over him and he’s waving his hands,” a woman driving by told a 911 operator. “He looked fine but it kind of looked like a set-up so we didn’t stop.”

Curtis “Eddie” Smith of Colleton County was subsequently charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud in connection with the shooting, but Smith said that he did not shoot Murdaugh.

Murdaugh is currently being held in Richland County’s detention center on two felony counts of obtaining property under false pretenses. He was previously charged in Hampton County with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

